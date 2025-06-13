The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 soon. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objections at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in multiple shifts between May 13 and June 3, 2025, in both computer-based and pen-and-paper formats.

Steps to download CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Login and view the answer key Raise objections, pay the fee, and submit

As per a report by Times of India, the NTA is expected to release the provision answer key for CUET UG 2025 in the third week of June, 2025. The objection window will open immediately after the release of the answer key and candidates can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.