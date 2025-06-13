The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the National Common Entrance Test 2025 (NCET 2025) conducted on April 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in .

The exam is conducted for admission to a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and others for the academic session 2025-26.

Steps to download NCET 2025 final answer key

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NCET final answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCET final answer key 2025.