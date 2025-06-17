India Post has officially published the 4th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have made it to the 4th list can view their names in the lists available at the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The list contains names of candidates shortlisted for positions like Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across various postal circles. The selection process for these posts is purely based on the marks obtained in Class 10, and no written examination was conducted.

Steps to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Under Candidate’s Corner choose ‘GDS Online Engagement’ Find Supplementary List-IV under your respective postal circle Download the PDF and search for your registration number

Direct link to the merit list.

As per a report by Times of India, candidates whose names appear in the 4th merit list must wait for official communication from their respective Divisional Head or Post Office regarding the schedule for document verification. Once notified, they are required to report in person at the designated location with all necessary documents for the verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.