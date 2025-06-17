The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Common Entrance Test 2025 ( NCET 2025 ) conducted on April 29, 2025, in 13 languages. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in .

A total of 54470 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 44927 candidates appeared. The exam is conducted for admission to a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and others for the academic session 2025-26.

“The score data of all appeared candidates are being shared with the participating universities/ institutions, which have been recognized by the NCTE to offer the 4-Year ITEP,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NCET result 2025

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NCET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

