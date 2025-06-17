Patna High Court has released the hall tickets for the regular Mazdoor recruitment examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in . As per the notification, the written exam (OMR-based MCQ type) will be conducted on June 22, 2025, in a single shift at various examination centres in Patna.

Admit cards would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The date, time, and centre of examination allotted to the candidates are final, and no request to change them shall be entertained, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 171 Mazdoor posts.

Steps to download Mazdoor admit card 2025

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the admit card link for Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mazdoor admit card 2025.