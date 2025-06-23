MPESB ANMTST answer key 2025: Last date to submit suggestions today, details here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Today, June 23, is the last date to submit objections against the ANM Training Selection Test 2025 (ANMTST 2025) on the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board’s (MPESB) official website esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was conducted on June 18, 2025.
The exam is conducted for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers. Application forms were invited from May 15 to 29, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download MPESB ANMTST answer key 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ANMTST answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to ANMTST answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.