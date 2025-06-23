Today, June 23, is the last date to submit objections against the ANM Training Selection Test 2025 ( ANMTST 2025 ) on the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board’s ( MPESB ) official website esb.mp.gov.in . The exam was conducted on June 18, 2025.

The exam is conducted for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers. Application forms were invited from May 15 to 29, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPESB ANMTST answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ANMTST answer key 2025.