The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially declared the results of the JEECUP 2025 (UP Polytechnic) examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held from June 5 to 13, can now check and download their results from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

UPJEE(P) is a state-level entrance exam for admission to diploma courses in engineering, technology, and management offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP result 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in Candidate Activity Board — Download Rank Card of UPJEE (Polytechnic) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEECUP result 2025.