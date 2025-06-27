The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with the response sheet and marksheet of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can download the same from the official website ssc.gov.in till July 10, 2025.

The result was declared on June 17, 2025. The SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Examination (CBE) was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty) for both male and female candidates.

Steps to download SSC GD final answer key, marks

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under Notice Board, click on the GD Constable notice link Now, click on the final answer key, response sheet, and marks link Login and download Take a printout for future reference

