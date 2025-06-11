The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications for postgraduate AYUSH courses (Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani) can now make necessary changes to their application forms at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The correction facility will remain open until June 12, 2025. The AIAPGET 2025 entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2025, and the admit cards will be available for download from June 30, 2025. City intimation slips will be released on June 24, 2025.

Steps to make corrections in AIAPGET application form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the login link Log in and make the changes in the form Save and download the corrected form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.