Indian Government and World Bank sign $125 million loan agreement for technology for Public Health

The Government of India and the World Bank have signed a $125 million loan agreement for affordable public healthcare.

The agreement is for the Innovate in India for Inclusiveness Project (I3) and will support the Indian Government’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Program (BIRAC).

It will help in the development of the country’s innovative biopharmaceutical and medical devices industry.

BIRAC was set up five years ago to support innovative start-ups and collaborations.

The agreement for the Project was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Mohd. Aslam, Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC); and Hisham Abdo, Acting Country Director, World Bank India.

India tying up with US and Finland for pollution detection/forecast system

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is tying up with the US and Finland to develop new pollution-forecast system.

The system will help anticipate particulate matter (PM) levels at least two days in advance.

According to Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary at the MoES, they plan to have the system in place by winter.

Indian Government and World Bank sign $210 million loan agreement for Madhya Pradesh rural road development

The Government of Madhya Pradesh and the World Bank have signed a $210 million loan agreement for the Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Project.

The Project aims to improve the durability, resilience and safety of the gravel surfaced rural roads.

The Project will increase the capability of the state to manage its rural roads network.

The ambitious project cover 10,510km of rural roads in Madhya Pradesh that fall under the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana programme.

Of this, 10,000km of existing gravel roads will be upgraded to bituminous surface roads, while 510km of new roads will be built up to the same bituminous surface standard.

The Project is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector and be more cost-effective, because it will use alternate sealing options for road construction such as asphalt blended with plastic waste.

Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 29th Road Safety Week in New Delhi

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 29th Road Safety Week at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, April 23, 2018.

In his address, Gadkari said that India is exploring an agreement with South Korea for introduction of Highways Information System in the country.

This system will be similar to the Express Highways Information Corporation of South Korea, and it will have integrated monitoring of a highway at a centralized control room.

Gadkari also revealed that the target is to bring down the number of road fatalities to half of the around 1.5 lakh accidental deaths when he took over.

The Ministry organizes the Road Safety Week every year to create awareness among general public and improve upon the safety of road users.

This year’s focus is on schools and commercial drivers.

EU, UN host international conference on financial aid for Syria

The EU and the UN are co-chairing a two-day international conference that aims to deliver financial aid for Syrians.

The conference is the second of its kind. The first was held in 2017.

In the 2017 conference, donours pledged 5.6 billion Euros in aid for 2017 and 3.47 billion Euros for 2018-2020.

India Wins 8th South Asian Judo Championship

India has clinched the title of Team Champion in the 8th series of South Asian Judo Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the men’s team category, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-2 in the finals. In the women’s team category, India blew hosts Nepal out of the water 5-0.

In the tournament, India secured a total of 12 Gold medals and 3 Bronze medals.

India was crowned champion, with Nepal coming in second and Pakistan taking third spot.

The next event will be held in Bangladesh in 2020.

Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018

The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 are out, and Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raj Kumar Rao and Kriti Sanon make waves.

Shahid Kapoor bags award for Best actor (male), while Ranveer Singh takes the people’s choice award for Best actor.

Aditi Rao Hydari wins the award for Best actress (critics), while Simi Garewal was conferred with the Lifetime achievement award.

Raj Kumar Rao and Rana Daggubati win for Outstanding performance (male), and Tamannahh Bhatia and Kriti Sanon pick up the award for Outstanding performance (female).

Also, Karan Johar wins the Best talk show host award, and Sanjay Dutt picks up the Pride of Indian cinema award.

Malvi’s adder’s-tongue fern is world’s smallest land fern, found in India’s Western Ghats

The world’s smallest land fern, called the Malvi’s adder’s-tongue fern, was discovered in the Ahwa forests of the Western Ghats of India, in Gujarat’s Dang district.

The new species is the size of a fingernail and belongs to the group of adder’s-tongue ferns named because they resemble a snake’s tongue.

The Malvi’s adder’s-tongue fern is just 1 centimetre tall, when other members of the adder’s-tongue fern group are about 10cm tall.

What is unique about this fern is that its spores have a thick outer layer, which similar species lack.

