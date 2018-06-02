The cut-off marks for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET) Level 1 and Level 2 exam have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer. Candidates can check the REET cut-off marks at the BSER’s official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year’s REET exam was conducted on February 11th, and was for the selection of teachers in the state of Rajasthan. And the two-and-a-half hour exam was held in 2 shifts – the morning shift was from 10am to 12.30pm, while the evening shift was from 2.30pm to 5pm – the Indian Express is reporting.

Just as with the CBSE’s CTET exam, those applying for the post of teacher of classes 6 to 8 had to appear in the morning shift, while those applying for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5 had to appear in the evening shift.

As per the Indian Express report, in the general category 60% marks are required to clear REET exam, while in the ST category, the minimum passing marks required are 36%.