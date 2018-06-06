The CLAT merit list will be released tomorrow June 7th, with no change in the CLAT admission process schedule, according to the vacation bench of the Supreme Court (SC). However, the final admission of qualified candidates will be subject to the SC’s verdict on the petition before it regarding irregularities in the CLAT 2018 exam.

This means that the CLAT merit list and counselling process will go on as per the schedule given initially, with the first merit list set for June 7th and counselling to follow from June 8th to 12th. The matter is to be heard by the SC’s vacation bench on Monday, June 11th.

The second allotment list or merit list is currently scheduled to be published on June 16th, with counselling for the second batch from June 17th to 19th. The third and final allotment list is scheduled to be declared on June 24th.

The CLAT exam was held on May 13th and there were reportedly several glitches for which many candidates had filed petitions in six different high courts across the country, as well as in the Supreme Court (SC). There was even a request that the entire CLAT 2018 exam be re-scheduled. However, the SC has rejected the possibility of a re-exam, and the CLAT 2108 results were declared on schedule.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam is conducted by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala (NUALS). It is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across the country. Approximately 54,000 candidates appeared for the CLAT exam this year for admission to 19 law institutions across India.