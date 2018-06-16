The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I exam. The SSC on Friday, June 15th, released the names and roll numbers of the candidates, who appeared for the CHSL Tier-I exam, specifying whether they have cleared or not. Final answer keys and exact marks of the candidates who participated in the exam will be released by the Commission in a few days.

The SSC informed in a notification that a total of 48,404 candidates cleared the CHSL (10+2) Tier-I exam and qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier-II exam. All candidates who are expecting their CHSL 2017 results can check the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, to find out whether have cleared.

The cut-off marks for the unreserved category was 143.50, while the cut-offs for SC, ST, and OBC categories were 122.50, 112.00, and 139.00, respectively. Among the 48,404 candidates who have qualified for the CHSL 2017 Tier-II exam, 14,371 are from the unreserved category, 15,984 from OBC, 8,152 from SC and 3,959 from ST category. The remaining qualified candidates are from ex-servicemen - OH, VH, and HH categories.

The Commission also stated that the results of 173 candidates have not been released for various reasons including using unfair means during the exam, malpractice, appearing twice and debarment. The list of candidates whose results have not been released is available in the official SSC CHSL Tier-I results 2017 notification.

The Commission will announce the exact date of the CHSL Tier-II exam shortly, but the exam is expected to be held in the month of July.

Here’s how to check SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I results

Click on this link to access the document with the CHSL Tier-I results. Search by name or roll number to find your SSC CHSL results in the document.

Around 26.51 lakh candidates had appeared for the CHSL 2017 Tier-I examination, which was conducted from March 4th to 28th, 2018. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,259 positions of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

The SSC CHSL Tier-II exam is of the descriptive type, and candidates will have to write an essay of around 200-250 words and letter/application of around 150 words. The CHSL Tier-II exam will carry 100 marks and candidates will be given 60 minutes to display their writing skills.