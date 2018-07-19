Exams

SSC GD Recruitment 2018: Application process begins again, apply at ssc.nic.in

The SSC had previously postponed the GD constable application process due to technical issues in the new SSC website.

by 

The Staff Selection Commission has re-initiated the application process for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable, today, August 17th. The notification for the recruitment was released in July this year and the application process was supposed to start from July 21st, but had to be postponed due to various reasons.

Candidates who want to apply for the SSC GD Constable positions can visit the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, to apply. The last date to apply for the SSC GD Constable posts is September 17th, 2018.

The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country. As reported earlier, the minimum qualifications for applying for the GD positions is a 10th class certificate. The minimum age to apply for SSC GD constable posts is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 23 years. There are relaxations in maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The Commission was initially supposed to begin the SSC GD Constable application process on July 21st, but due to technical glitches with the new SSC website, the application date was postponed to July 24th. The glitches reappeared on July 24th and could not be resolved until July 26th. Thus, on July 28th, the Commission released a notification stating that the application process would be re-initiated on August 17th.

Candidates need to register at the new SSC website before applying for the GD constable positions. The one-time registration will need a mobile number for OTP, email ID for verification, photo ID, information on 10th class examination, and a scanned copy of passport size photograph, among others. Detailed requirements for the new registration can be accessed at this notification link.

How to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment

  1. Log on to the official SSC website using your new username and password.      
  2. Click on ‘Apply’.
  3. Click on ‘Constable-GD’ tab.
  4. Click on ‘Apply’ against Constable GD examination.
  5. Follow the process and click on submit after carefully filling in the application.
  6. Take a print out of the application for future reference.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.