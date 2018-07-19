SSC GD Recruitment 2018: Application process begins again, apply at ssc.nic.in
The SSC had previously postponed the GD constable application process due to technical issues in the new SSC website.
The Staff Selection Commission has re-initiated the application process for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable, today, August 17th. The notification for the recruitment was released in July this year and the application process was supposed to start from July 21st, but had to be postponed due to various reasons.
Candidates who want to apply for the SSC GD Constable positions can visit the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, to apply. The last date to apply for the SSC GD Constable posts is September 17th, 2018.
The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country. As reported earlier, the minimum qualifications for applying for the GD positions is a 10th class certificate. The minimum age to apply for SSC GD constable posts is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 23 years. There are relaxations in maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.
The Commission was initially supposed to begin the SSC GD Constable application process on July 21st, but due to technical glitches with the new SSC website, the application date was postponed to July 24th. The glitches reappeared on July 24th and could not be resolved until July 26th. Thus, on July 28th, the Commission released a notification stating that the application process would be re-initiated on August 17th.
Candidates need to register at the new SSC website before applying for the GD constable positions. The one-time registration will need a mobile number for OTP, email ID for verification, photo ID, information on 10th class examination, and a scanned copy of passport size photograph, among others. Detailed requirements for the new registration can be accessed at this notification link.
How to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment
- Log on to the official SSC website using your new username and password.
- Click on ‘Apply’.
- Click on ‘Constable-GD’ tab.
- Click on ‘Apply’ against Constable GD examination.
- Follow the process and click on submit after carefully filling in the application.
- Take a print out of the application for future reference.