BSEB Bihar 12th Compartment results delayed again, expected to be released by month end

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) will not be declaring the results of 2018 Bihar 12th or Inter compartment exam today, August 20th, as reported earlier. The results were first expected to be declared on August 16th, but had to be postponed to August 20th as the state was mourning the death of former PM, AB Vajpayee. Now, the Indian Express, quoting a BSEB official, is reporting that the BSEB 12 compartment results are to be expected by the end of the month.

The aforementioned BSEB official reportedly said to Indian Express: “The result will not be released tomorrow, the board is expecting to release the result by the end of this month. The dates of the declaration of results will be announced soon.”

As reported earlier, around 1.55 lakh students participated in the 2018 BSEB 12th compartment exam, which was conducted by the board between July 13th and July 20th. Answer keys for the objective portion of the exam were released on August 5th and students had until August 8th to raise objections over the answers.

After the BSEB 12th compartment results are declared, students will be able to access their results at the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.com. The BSEB conducts the compartment exam for students who were not able to clear the 12th and 10th class board exam in one or two subjects. The BSEB had declared the 12th class board results on June 6th and the exam recorded a pass percentage of 53%.