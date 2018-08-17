Exams

NTA CMAT and GPAT 2019 exams scheduled for January 28th, registration on November 1st, 2018

The NTA will be conducting the exams from this year and the results for both exams are scheduled to be declared on February 10th, 2019.

The Human Resource Ministry, on Tuesday, August 21st, released the schedule for the CMAT and GPAT 2019 examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will take over the responsibility of conducting these exams along with the NET, JEE Main, and NEET exams.

The registration for both exams will begin on November 1st, 2018, and the last date to apply would be November 30th, 2018. The exam is schedule to be conducted on February 10th, 2019.

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to management courses in over 3,500 AICTE-approved business schools, whereas the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is conducted for admission to M.Pharm Programmes across AICTE-approved institutions.

Admit cards for both the exams will be available for download from January 7th, 2019. Unlike the JEE Mains and NET exam, which will be conducted twice in a year, the GPAT and CMAT will be conducted only once.

The minimum qualification for the CMAT exam is a graduate degree from any stream. Candidates appearing for the final year exam can also apply. The minimum eligibility to appear for the GPAT exam is a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy.

