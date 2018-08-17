Exams

ICSI CS results 2018: CS professional, executive results to be released tomorrow; check icsi.edu

The ICSI CS results for the professional and executive programmes are scheduled to be released tomorrow, August 25th. CS results will be available at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS results for the June 2018 exams of professional and executive programmes will reportedly be released tomorrow, according to the Indian Express. As per the report, the CS professional results should be declared at 11 a.m. and the CS executive results will come out at 2 p.m.

Students who appeared for the ICSI CS exams in June 2018 will be able to check their CS professional and executive results at icsi.edu. The report also says that along with the CS results 2018, toppers’ names as well as candidates’ subject-wise break-up will be made available on the official website.

How to check ICSI CS results 2018

  1. When the professional and executive results are released, log on to the official ICSI website.
  2. On the main page, look for an click on the link for the CS results.
  3. Enter your roll number to get your results.
  4. You will be able to download and print out your 2018 CS results.

The ICSI CS Foundation results were released last month, in which Mahima Sancheti scored the first rank across India (AIR rank 1).

