MICAT-I 2018 exam rescheduled; will be held on December 1

Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmadabad’s, flagship programme of PGDM-C course common entrance exam, MICAT’s first exam has been rescheduled from December 2nd to December 1st. There is no official reason given for the change but it is being speculated that the exam date was clashing with IIFT’s entrance exam and that could have prompted the rescheduling. The registration for the MICAT-I began on August 23rd at MICA’s official website, mica.ac.in.

The MICAT exam is held twice a year for the PGDM-C programme which will cover marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management. The last date to register for the MICAT-1 2018 is November 20th.

Candidates must have already taken any one of the three exams, CAT 2018, XAT 2019 and GMAT before appearing for the MICA exam as 20% weightage in the final selection is given to the scores from these exams. The MICAT-I exam consists of three sections. The first section is for Psychometric Test; the second for Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, General Awareness, and Divergent and Convergent Thinking; and the third will be a Descriptive Test.

Here is how to register for MICAT 2018:

Log in to the MICA’s official website. Click on ‘PGDM-C-2021 Admissions Open. Apply Online’ link on the home page. Click on ‘New Registration’. Fill out the registration form and pay the requisite application fee and click on submit.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline to be eligible to apply for the MICA’s PGDM-C course. Candidates who are appearing for the final exams of their Bachelor’s degrees are also allowed to apply for the MICAT.