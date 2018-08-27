AIIMS Rishikesh releases multiple vacancies, application process to begin today
The application link for AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment will go live today, August 27th. The last date for AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018 is September 14th.
The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh had, on August 16th, released a direct recruitment notification for multiple Group A and Group B positions, and applications for the AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment will begin from today, August 27th.
The vacancies are for the positions of Nurse Officers, Radiographer Technician, Officer Assistant, Secretary, and Programmers, among others. All interested candidates can apply directly to the AIIMS Rishikesh at their official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.
The notification for the positions was first released on the Employment News and later released on the AIIMS Rishikesh’s official website. The last date to apply for these positions is September 14th.
The details of the positions, the breakdown of the various categories, qualifications for the positions, and expected remuneration, as well as other details, can be accessed in the official notification. The link for the registration and application has not yet been activated, but is expected to be activated sometime today.
How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh 2018 Direct Recruitment
- Log on to the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh.
- Click on the ‘Jobs’ tab.
- Click on the the registration link against the Group A and B direct recruitment notification released on August 16th. The link is expected to be activated today (August 27th).
- Fill in the necessary details and click on ‘Submit’ to submit the registration form.
- A username and password will be generated, which will be sent to your email address and registered phone number.
- Click on the the login link against the Group A and Group B direct recruitment notification released on August 16th.
- Complete the Application form and pay the application fee if required (Rs. 3,000 for general candidates and OBC candidates, and nil for others).
- After submission of the application form, take a printout for future reference.