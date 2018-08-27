The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh had, on August 16th, released a direct recruitment notification for multiple Group A and Group B positions, and applications for the AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment will begin from today, August 27th.

The vacancies are for the positions of Nurse Officers, Radiographer Technician, Officer Assistant, Secretary, and Programmers, among others. All interested candidates can apply directly to the AIIMS Rishikesh at their official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

The notification for the positions was first released on the Employment News and later released on the AIIMS Rishikesh’s official website. The last date to apply for these positions is September 14th.

The details of the positions, the breakdown of the various categories, qualifications for the positions, and expected remuneration, as well as other details, can be accessed in the official notification. The link for the registration and application has not yet been activated, but is expected to be activated sometime today.

How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh 2018 Direct Recruitment