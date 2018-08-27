Huawei, along with its sub-brand Honor, is on roll this year having launched several smartphones already, from mid-range devices to flagship models. One of them is the Nova 3i, which was launched last month alongside the Nova 3. This mid-range device was launched as an alternative to the Nova 3 at a comparatively higher cost since it comes with added features. The Huawei Nova 3i is priced at Rs 20,990 and shares some premium features seen on Nova 3.

The Nova 3i is quite the looker, with a glossy dual-tone chassis for which Huawei (and Honor) devices have now become famous. The smartphone with a gradient hue has gone on sale today at noon on Amazon India. As is the case with all flash sales, there’s going to be limited units available.

Talking about the premium features on offer here, the Nova 3i gets the powerful four camera setup. The smartphone boasts of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor at the rear. And on the front it sports a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor setup. Cameras get AI assisted features as standard and provide high clarity images, as per company claims.

Moreover, the Nova 3i also comes equipped with Huawei’s patented GPU Turbo technology that Huawei claims improves graphics processing efficiency by up to 60% and reducing the SoC energy consumption by as much as 30%. This along with 4GB of RAM on board is expected to assure an immersive gaming experience.

Huawei Nova 3i price

This mid-range device from Huawei has been priced at Rs.20,990 and if you happen to have an HDFC Credit/Debit card, you can get an additional 5% instant discount off that price. The smartphone can also be purchased through ‘No Cost EMI’ spread over nine months.

Nova 3i specifications

Up front, the Nova 3i has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ notched display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (built with the 12nm fabrication process), paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The hybrid dual-SIM smartphone also supports microSD cards of up to 256GB. The smartphone has also standard connectivity options and is backed by a 3,340mAh battery.