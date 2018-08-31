The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued admit cards for candidates appearing for the ALP/Technician (Group C) exam on September 4th. Candidates can download their admit cards for the ALP/Technician exam from RRB’s regional websites.

The September 4th exam is for candidates whose exam was postponed on August 9th, candidates who could not sit for the exam due to the flood situation in Kerala, and for candidates who could not be accommodated in the first 10 sittings of the exam.

As reported earlier, the board planned to conduct the ALP/Technician exam in 10 sittings, but due to reasons given above an additional sitting was scheduled for September 4th, admit cards for which were issued today.

More than 45 lakh candidates have applied for around 25,500 Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician positions in the railways, the notification for which was released in February this year.

How to download RRB ALP and Technician 2018 exam admit card

Click on this direct link to access the admit card login page. Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’. The RRB ALP, technician admit card will be displayed and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. Candidates eligible for free travel via railways can download their passes from the same page.

Next, the Board will be conducting the exams for RRB Group D positions, which are expected to start from September 17th. As previously reported, the detailed time table for the exam is expected to be released 10 days before the first examination sitting. The RRB Group D exam will be conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies.