State Bank of India released the call letters for 2018 Probationary Officer (PO) Interview round on September 3rd. All candidates who have cleared the SBI 2018 PO Main examination can visit the SBI Career’s page to download the call letters. The interviews and group discussions are scheduled to be conducted from September 24th to October 12th. The candidates can also download the bio-data form and fill it.

The SBI had declared the SBI PO Main examination result on August 27th. Candidates who have cleared the Mains are eligible to appear for the Interview and Group Discussion phase of the recruitment.

Here is how to download SBI PO Interview Call Letter

Log in to the SBI Career’s web page. Under the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India’ advertisement, click on ‘Download Interview Call Letter’ link. Enter the log-in credentials on the new page.

The call letter will be available for download and print out on this page.

The Interview Call Letter was expected to be released on August 31st but the delay in the release of Main examination result seems to have pushed the call letter release, too. SBI is conducting the recruitment drive for 2,118 SBI Probationary Officers vacancies and the notification was released on April 21st of this year.