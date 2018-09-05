Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) has begun the application process for admissions to Diploma in Animal Husbandry. The application process was supposed to start at 10 pm yesterday but was delayed for unknown reasons. Candidates who want to pursue the diploma course in the university can apply at the university’s official website, rajuvas.org. The last date to apply for RAJUVAS diploma course is September 24th.

RAJUVAS application process is for admissions to 76 institutes, seven of which are veterinary university organisers, four state-run institutes, and 65 private institutes. Eighty-five percent of the seats are reserved for candidates who are Rajasthan domiciled for which admissions would be conducted via this application process. Remaining 15% seats’ admission for private organisations will be conducted by the institutes themselves.

The minimum qualification to apply for the Animal Husbandry Diploma course is clearing 12th exam or equivalent with either physics, chemistry and biology as optional subjects or from agricultural stream with biology as one of the optional subjects. Candidates must be at least 17 years old and less than 28 years old for general category boys. There is a relaxation of 5 years for boys from SC, ST, OBC and SBC, and girls of general category, and 10 years for girls of SC, ST, OBC and SBC categories.

Here is how to apply for RAJUVAS 2018 Diploma in Animal Husbandry course

Log in the RAJUVAS’ admissions page on the official website. Click on the link for RAJUVAS Diploma in Animal Husbandry application form (in Hindi). Candidates need to click on the new registration button and fill in the necessary information and upload the documents for registration. Once registered, log-in credentials will be generated, which can be used to log in on this link fulfill the remaining application process.

Candidates can access more information on the course and other admission-related information from the official website of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, rajuvas.org or in this link.