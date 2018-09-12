ESIC Recruitment 2018: Application process starts for 539 SSO vacancies; apply at esic.nic.in

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour has activated the application link for the recruitment of 539 vacancies for the positions of Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent. The notification for the positions was released on September 8th and the application process was supposed to start the same day. All interested candidates can apply via the official website, esic.nic.in. The last date to apply for the positions remains the same, that is October 5th, 2018.

The notification also states that the recruitment notification released on January 16th, 2014 for the above positions is cancelled. Candidates who had applied for that advertisement need to apply again. The 2014 applicants who are no longer eligible to apply due to the age factor can apply again. The candidates will not need to pay the application fees again. The list of candidates who had applied in 2014 has also been released with the notification.

The candidate’s age should be above 21 years but below the age of 27. Candidates from reserved categories can avail of relaxation in the upper age limit as mentioned in the notification. Candidates need to be graduate from any stream with basic knowledge of computers. Candidates with three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank will be given preference.

The recruitment will be conducted in three phases, preliminary, main, and computer/descriptive exam. The Preliminary examination will have 100 questions for 100 marks for 1-hour duration. The phase II or the Main examination will have 150 questions for 200 marks and for 2 hours. The third phase will be will computer skills and descriptive paper.

Here is how to apply for the ESIC 2018 Recruitment:

Log in to the ESIC’s official website. Click on Recruitment tab. Click on the link to apply for the post of SSO-2018 in ESIC once activated. Click on ‘Click here for Registration’ and fill in the necessary details to generate log-in credentials. Log in the generated credentials and fill in the remaining application process. Pay the application fee and upload all the scanned copy of necessary documents like photograph, signature, left thumb impression, hand-written declaration as specified in the notification.

Candidates who want to apply for ESIC 2018 SSO positions can access more details about the vacancies, category-wise breakdown, process of application, examination pattern, and other details in the official notification. Candidates who had applied in 2014 more details on the rules for application in the notification and also list of candidates who had applied in 2014 in the recruitment page.