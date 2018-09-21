Prices of commodities have been rising with the recent slide in the value of the Indian rupee – the Sensex recently sank by more than 500 points and the rupee consequently dipped below 72 against the dollar. The slide has been a drastic one of late and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley even said that the rupee was falling because of global, not domestic reasons. So take this quiz on global, alternative and Indian currency, which tests your knowledge on the subject.