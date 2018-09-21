Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer keys for Village Revenue Officer (VRO) 2018 exam today, September 21st. The Commission had conducted the VRO exam on September 16th. The recruitment drive for VRO is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies. All the candidates who had given examination can download the answer keys from the TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in.

The notification for the TSPSC VRO recruitment was issued in June of 2018 and the application for process was conducted from June 8th to July 2nd to fill 700 vacancies of Village Revenue Officers. The candidates needed to be between the ages of 18 and 44 and should have cleared the 12th class exam.

Here is how to download the 2018 TSPSC VRO answer keys:

Visit the TSPSC’s official website. Click on “VRO - OMRs” button on the home page. Enter the TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’. The Answer Key will be displayed, which can be printed out for future reference.

The written exam for the TSPSC VRO exam was conducted in 10 cities in the state of Telangana. The candidates who qualify in the exam will be called for document verificiation in order of the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks for selection are for OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs and STs 30%.