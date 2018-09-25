The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released Group D level 1 exam admit cards for exams scheduled until September 29th. All candidates who have been scheduled to appear for exams for the next four days are advised to download their admit cards or hall tickets from the RRB website. RRB is conducting the Group D Level 1 exam in multiple sittings and each day has three shifts.

The website was experiencing technical glitches until around September 19th and candidates were experiencing difficulties downloading the admit card. RRB had started sending direct link via SMS to the candidates so that they could download the admit card at least on their phones. The technical issues seem to have been sorted out and the website seems to be functional.

Here is how to download RRB Group D admit card

Click on this direct link to access the candidate log-in page. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’. The RRB Group D admit card or hall ticket can be accessed and printed out. SC/ST candidates can also download their free train pass.

The page also contains details of exam schedules for candidates who are supposed to give exams before October 16th. If the candidates don’t find these details, they can assume that their exam is scheduled after October 16th, the details of which will be released on September 30th.

The RRB Group D Level 1 exam 2018 began on September 17th, and is being held in three shifts each day. The exams will run till October 16th. Before the exam began, the RRB had released a link for the mock test, so that candidates could prepare for the Group D exam.

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Level 1 exam 2018 should check the list of dos and don’ts to be followed for the exam.