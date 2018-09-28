The Institution of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released admit cards or call letters for the IBPS PO preliminary exam 2018 on Thursday, September 28th. The exam is for recruitment of probationary officer and management trainees.

The IBPS preliminary exam for the CRP VIII PO/MT is scheduled to be conducted on October 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st. All candidates who have applied to appear on the prelim exam can download their call letter or admit card at the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive for 20 participating banks in order to fill 4,252 positions of PO and MT. The notification for the recruitment was released on August 9th this year and the application process began from August 14th. The call letters for the IBPS PO 2018 was expected to be released in the first week of October, but have been released ahead of schedule.

Candidates will have to go through three rounds of recruitment before getting the provisional job allotment. After the IBPS PO preliminary exam, eligible candidates have to appear for the phase 2 or the written exam, scheduled for November 18th. The third phase will be an interview round.

The IBPS PO Preliminary exam can be given either in English or Hindi (except for the English test, which will be in English). Candidates can score a maximum of 100 marks for 100 objective-type questions, testing proficiency in English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. Total duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

Here is how to download the IBPS PO 2018 call letter

Log on to the official website of IBPS. Click on the download call letter for VII PO/MT recruitment link on the home page. Click on this direct link for the call letter for the IBPS PO preliminary exam. Enter Registration Number and the Password. The call letter/admit card will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

Detailed information regarding the IBPS advertisement can be accessed in the official IBPS PO notification, which is available at this link.