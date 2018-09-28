RBI eases cash reserve rules to ease liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to dip further into statutory cash reserves in a bid to ease liquidity.

Banks can use up to 15% of holdings under the statutory liquidity reserves to meet their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

The previous figure was 13%.

This move was made because banks were unwilling to lend to NBFCs.

Government constitutes Lokpal Search Committee

The government has set up an eight-member Lokpal Search Committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash, former SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya and Justice Sukha Ram Singh Yadav among others will be members of the panel.

The committee will recommend the chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Tourism Minister launches Incredible India mobile app

Union Minister for Tourism, K.J. Alphons, launched the ‘Incredible India Mobile App’.

Incredible India Mobile App, showcases India as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences, such as spirituality, heritage, adventure, culture, yoga, and wellness.

The app has been equipped with features to assist the traveller in each phase of their journey to India.

Cabinet approves conversion of GSTN into government entity

The Union Cabinet has approved increasing the government ownership in Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

The Cabinet has also approved a change in the existing structure with a transitional plan.

Govt launches Agmark online system

The government has launched an online platform for processing applications related to quality certification mark ‘Agmark’ for agricultural products.

Agmark is a certification mark that assures that a product conforms to a set of standards approved by the government agency Directorate of Marketing and Inspection.

In the new online application system, there are provisions for online receipt of fees from applicants.

Payment will be received in digital mode through the website bharatkosh.gov.in.

IISc Bengaluru is top India institute in global list

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has retained its position as the highest-ranked centre in the country.

Overall, Oxford continues to hold top spot, Cambridge second, and Stanford third.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) rose one place to number four.

