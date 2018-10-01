Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General Awareness

1. What can be the impact of excessive/inappropriate use of nitrogenous fertilizers in agriculture?

1. Proliferation of nitrogen-fixing microorganisms in soil can occur

2. Increase in the acidity of soil can take place

3. Leaching of nitrate to the ground-water can occur

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(A) 1 and 3 only

(B) 2 only

(C) 2 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans: C

2. The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane is approved by the

(A) Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

(B) Commission for Agricultural Costs

(C) Directorate of Marketing and Inspection, Ministry of Agriculture

(D) Agriculture Produce Market Committee

Ans : A

3. Consider the following pairs

1. Srisaila : Nallamala Hills

2. Omkareshwar : Satmala Hills

3. Pushkar : Mahadeo Hills

Which of the above pairs is/are correctly matched?

(A) 1 only

(B) 2 and 3 only

(C) 1 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans : A

4. With reference to ‘Dugong’, a mammal found in India, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. It is a herbivorous marine animal

2. It is found along the eastern coast of India

3. It is given legal protection under the Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

(A) 1 and 2 only

(B) 2 only

(C) 1 and 3 only

(D) 3 only

Ans : C

5. Who of the following was/were economic critic/critics of colonialism in India?

1. Dadabhai Naoroji

2. G. Subramania Iyer

3. R C Dutt

Select the correct answer using the code below

(A) 1 only

(B) 1 and 2 only

(C) 2 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans : D

6. Which of the following brings out the ‘Consumer Price Index Number for Industrial Worker’?

(A) The Reserve Bank of India

(B) The Department of Economic Affairs

(C) The Labour Bureau

(D) The Department of Personnel and Training

Ans : C

CSAT

7. The average monthly income of a person in a certain family of 5 is Rs. 10,000. What will be the average monthly income of a person in the same family if the income of one person increased by Rs. 1,20,000 per year?

(A) Rs. 12,000

(B) Rs. 16,000

(C) Rs. 20,000

(D) Rs. 34,000

Ans: A

8. A and B walk around a circular park. They start at 8 a.m. from the same point in the opposite directions. A and B walk at a speed of 2 rounds per hour and 3 rounds per hour respectively. How many times shall they cross each other after 8.00 a.m. and before 9.30. a.m.?

(A) 7

(B) 6

(C) 5

(D) 8

Ans: A

9. Five people A. B, C, D and E are seated about a round table. Every chair is spaced equidistant from adjacent chairs.

i. C is seated next to A

ii. A is seated two seats from D

iii. B is not seated next to A

On the basis of above information, which of the following must be true?

1. D is seated next to B

2. E is seated next to A

3. D and C are separated by two seats

Select the correct answer using code given below

(A) 1 only

(B) 1 and 2 only

(C) 3 only

(D) Neither 1 nor 2 nor 3

Ans: B

10. There are five hobby clubs in a college - photography, yachting, chess, electronics and gardening. The gardening group meets every second day, the electronics group meets every third day, the chess group meets every fourth day, the yachting group meets every fifth day and the photography group meets every sixth day. How many times do all the five groups meet on the same day within 180 days?

(A) 5

(B) 18

(C) 10

(D) 3