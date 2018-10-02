The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be releasing the 2019 board exam time table for the class 10th and 12th soon, according to Indian Express.

RBSE Chairman BL Chaudhary reportedly said to the newspaper, “The 10th examination will be conducted from March 15, and the 12th examination from March 8. The board will release the entire schedule as soon as it will be prepared.”

The RBSE had conducted the 2018 board exams in the month of March and April this year. The 10th class board exam in 2018 started on March 15th and went on till March 26th. Meanwhile, the 12th board exam in 2018 started on March 8th and went on until April 2nd.

More than 8.26 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam and around 11 lakh students appeared for the 10th board exam of the RBSE in 2018.

The board had declared the 12th Arts stream results on June 1st, while the Commerce and Science stream results were declared on May 23rd, and the overall pass percentage for 12th board exam was 87.78%. The board declared the 10th class result on June 11th and the students had secured a pass percentage of 80.13%.