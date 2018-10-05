Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has declared the second allotment result for the AIEEA 2018 postgraduate courses’ counselling on October 4th. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the ICAR PG counselling for the can access the result at the official website, icarexam.net. Candidates whose names feature in the list have to report to the allotted institute on or before October 9th during university hours.

ICAR had declared the AIEEA 2018 result on September 8th. The first allotment result for the PG courses was declared on September 26th and the candidates were supposed to report to the institutes on or before October 1st. ICAR PG course registration process was conducted from September 21st to September 24th.

Here is how to check the ICAR AIEEA PG Allotment result:

Log in to the ICAR AIEEA’s website. Click on ‘Applicant Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log in details and password and click on ‘Login’. The allotment letter, if issued, will be displayed, which needs be printed out for admission formalities.

ICAR conducts AIEEA exam was conducted on August 18th and 19th for admissions to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) seats via this exam.