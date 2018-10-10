The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda released the provisional answer keys for the 13th Gujarat State Eligiblity Test (GSET) 2018 today, October 10th. All the candidates who have appeared for the GSET exam that was conducted on September 30th can check the answer keys at gujaratset.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objection against specific answers by submitting the supporting documents.

The GSET 2018 exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the position of Assistant Professor. Candidates who clear the exam are qualified to apply for Assistant Professor position in the universities in Gujarat. The final answer keys will be released after all the objections are taken into account by the university.

Candidates who want to raise objection against the answers can download the objection format from this link (Word doc). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per objection and supporting documents should be attached with the objection and submitted at the address mentioned on the document. If the university accepts the objection, the money will be refunded.

Here is how to check the GSET 2018 answer keys: