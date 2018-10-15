The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examination has declared the results of the second year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam results today, October 15th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in the month of September, can check the results at the AP Board of Secondary Education website, bseap.org.

Indian Express reports that the board has already declared the results of the D.El.Ed 2016-18 batch and D.Ed Supplementary (Old Syllabus) 2nd year examinations. These examinations were also held in the month of September 2018.

Candidates who want to apply for revaluation can submit the revaluation application directly at the concerned office and pay the requisite fee for the same before October 25th. Indian Express states that a copy of the dummy marks memo and a self-addressed envelope with required postal stamps should be enclosed to the revaluation application.

Here is how to check the AP D.El.Ed Second Year result: