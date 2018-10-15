Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the final provisional selection list and final cut-off marks for the 2017-18 Common Recruitment Exam. All the candidates who had participated in the TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017-18 can check the final provisional selection list and final cut-off marks at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The TNUSRB had conducted the common recruitment exam for the positions of Grade II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], Grade II Jail Warders, and Firemen. The notification was released in December 2017 and the application process took place in the month of January 2018. There was a total vacancy of 6140 positions.

Here is how to check for TNUSRB Common Recruitment 2017-18 result:

Log in to the TNUSRB website. Click on Final Provisional Selection list link under ‘Common Recruitment Exam’. The PDF will contain all the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected. Click on this direct link to access the cut-off marks for various categories.

The preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on March 11th, 2018. Candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam participated in a Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test after which the final results have been declared.