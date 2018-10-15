TNUSRB Common Recruitment 2017-18: Final Selection list released at tnusrbonline.org
TNUSRB conducted the common recruitment exam for the positions of GR. II Police Constables, [Armed Reserve], GR. II Jain Warders, and Firemen.
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the final provisional selection list and final cut-off marks for the 2017-18 Common Recruitment Exam. All the candidates who had participated in the TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017-18 can check the final provisional selection list and final cut-off marks at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.
The TNUSRB had conducted the common recruitment exam for the positions of Grade II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], Grade II Jail Warders, and Firemen. The notification was released in December 2017 and the application process took place in the month of January 2018. There was a total vacancy of 6140 positions.
Here is how to check for TNUSRB Common Recruitment 2017-18 result:
- Log in to the TNUSRB website.
- Click on Final Provisional Selection list link under ‘Common Recruitment Exam’.
- The PDF will contain all the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected.
- Click on this direct link to access the cut-off marks for various categories.
The preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on March 11th, 2018. Candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam participated in a Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test after which the final results have been declared.