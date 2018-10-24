Admit cards for the IIM CAT 2018 exam will be released today, October 24th, at 1pm in the afternoon. Those taking the exam can check the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to download their CAT 2018 admit card. The CAT 2018 exam is set for November 25th.

Registration for the 2018 IIM CAT exam began on August 8th this year and the last date to apply for the exam was September 19th initially. However, the last date to apply was extended to September 26th.

Candidates who wish to take the CAT exam must hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree having scored 50% marks or more, or an equivalent CGPA. For ST, SC and PwD candidates, there is a relaxation of minimum marks to 45%.

At the time of registration, candidates were to select 4 choices for cities at which to take the exam. As per the CAT 2018 Registration Guide, it may happen that a candidate is not allotted any of their chosen cities. In such rare cases, the guide says, applicants will be allotted a nearby city at which to take the test.

Click on this direct link to check and download your IIM CAT admit card 2018, when released by the institute.