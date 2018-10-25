Following speculation and official teasers, Xiaomi has unveiled their most premium phone, the Mi Mix 3, which boasts several first-in-segment features. The Mi Mix 3 comes with an impressive 10GB of RAM, a full-screen display devoid of a notch, and sliding dual front cameras, among other features.

The only other phone to offer 10GB of RAM comes from Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone brand Black Shark, which just launched the Black Shark Helo for China.

The Mi Mix 3 is the first phone from Xiaomi to get a true bezel-less display; and there’s no display notch, either. In order to achieve this, Xiaomi has incorporated a magnetic slider that houses the dual front cameras. It also gets a dual vertical camera setup at the rear. Moreover, there is fast wireless charging as an option with a 10W wireless charger, which the company claims boosts charging by 30%.

And that’s not all, other big features of the Mi Mix 3 include a top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 24-megapixel front AI-based camera. The company is also flaunting its DxOMark rating, with an overall score of 103, a photo score of 108 and a video score of 93. For the layperson, DxOMark is a website that provides image quality ratings for standalone cameras, lenses, and mobile devices.

NDTV Gadgets, in a report, has said that the Mi Mix 3’s DxOMark rating is behind the Huawei P20 Pro and iPhone XS Max in terms of overall score, and at the same level as the HTC U12+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The slider, apart from opening up cameras, also acts as a customisable shortcut action for many tasks. You can customise it to take a selfie, open the app drawer, make a call, and more, just by sliding up. It also makes a distinct sound every time you slide it out, and this sound can be personalised to your preference. It is expected to last for as many as 300,000 cycles.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes in three different RAM and two storage options. The price for the base variant (6GB of RAM and 128GB storage) is set at CNY 3,299. The other two models which are the 8GB/128GB and 10GB/256GB options have been priced at CNY 3,599 and CNY 3,999, respectively. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants will go on sale in China from November 1st. There’s no date yet about when the 10GB RAM model will go on sale.

Apart from that, there’s also a ‘Palace Museum’ special edition with a special design and accessories available only for the top-end variant. It is priced at CNY 4,999 and will go on sale sometime at the end of November. The smartphone will be available in Onyx Black, Jade Green, and Sapphire Blue colour options and Xiaomi states that a 5G variant will also be made available in Europe next year.

It is unlikely that Xiaomi will launch the top-end model with 10GB RAM in India, but other models could see an India launch. However, there’s no official announcement on the availability and pricing for India and other markets. Mi Mix 3 pre-orders begin today, and availability is slated for both offline and online stores.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 10. It features a large 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and claimed 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Optics include dual camera setup at the front and back - with two 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lenses at the back. The wide-angle lens features a Sony IMX363 sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, as well as dual-pixel tech. The telephoto lens features a Samsung S5K3M3+ sensor.

Other features include dual-LED flash, OIS, optical zoom, AI background music, 960fps slow-motion, AI scene detection, AI bokeh, AI studio, and AI scene detection. At the front, there is one 24-megapixel (Sony IMX576 sensor) with 1.8-micron pixels, and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with selfie light support. The front camera also offers AI features, including beautification and Bokeh effects.

The smartphone gets a traditional rear fingerprint sensor instead of in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,850mAh battery with 10W Qi wireless charging support.