Apple’s Special Event scheduled for Tuesday, October 30th, will reportedly reveal the next generation iPad Pro, as reported earlier. But, the big update about the iPad Pro is that Apple might let go of its obsession with the Lightening port and switch to USB-C. The event could also see the successor to the MacBook Air make an appearance as well as the much-awaited new version of the Mac Mini.

Apple seems to be finally ditching its Lightening port and switching to USB-C for its iPad Pro, reports Bloomberg. The switch is a huge deal as this is the first device from the Apple’s stable to adopt the USB standard. The redesigned iPad Pro, it is believed, will have an edge-to-edge display and Face ID, but will not have any home button, according to the same report. The iPad, like the iPhone, might also use the Apple’s own graphics chip.

Details of the new MacBook Air are still under wraps, and the only update that the Bloomberg article provides is that it will get a 13-inch high-resolution screen. There has been some speculation that Apple might do a total revamp in the Air’s design, but no one is ready to confirm the details.

And finally, the Mac Mini is getting an update, too. If true, this will be the first time that the device receives an update since 2014. The Bloomberg report says that the device will get new processors and features meant for pro users. There have been various reports that iMac and iMac Pros are also getting revamped, but whether they are part of the Apple event is yet to be confirmed.

The Apple event will be live-streamed and will be the second Apple product launch outside of California this year. The October 30th launch will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. The launch will kick off at 10 a.m. (EDT).