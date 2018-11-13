Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for all the candidates who had appeared for the CRP VIII Probationary Officer or Management Trainee positions on Monday, November 12th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, ibps.in, to check their scores.

The Institute had released the preliminary examination result on October 31st. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can appear for the Main exam which will be conducted on November 18th and the result for the exam is expected to be released in the month of December.

Here is how to check the IBPS 2018 PO/MT 2018 prelim scores:

Visit the official website of IBPS. Click on the link on the home page to check scores for IBPS PO/MT CRP VIII prelim scores. Click on the link to check the scores for the prelim exam. Enter the login credentials and click on ‘Login’. The scores will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The IBPS will host these scores until November 18th. The Institute is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4102 probationary officers and management trainees and had released the notification in August 2018 for 20 participating banks.