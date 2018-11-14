The legendary motorcycles from Jawa are all set to be unleashed for an Indian audience tomorrow. This time around the iconic motorcycle brand has partnered with India-based Mahindra Group announcing its comeback. The Jawa launch event will kick off at 11:30 am tomorrow, November 15th, and will be streamed live for fans via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming bike is at its peak, testimony to which is the fact that numerous leaks have poured in with the motorcycle spied in a camouflaged avatar.

Witness the return of the legend right from your workplace!

Catch the event live on Thursday at 11.30 am on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram! #JawaIsBack #JawaMotorcycles #NewJawa pic.twitter.com/jN63m7KCYo — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 13, 2018

The company itself is leaving no stone unturned in turning the launch into a grand event. Jawa Motorcycles has been actively sharing nostalgic videos and posters of the iconic bike. Besides, on Twitter the company has been actively maintaining a countdown for the launch. Moreover, a teaser video of the upcoming bike was also shared recently showcasing its speed.

What we know so far is that Jawa is working on three different styles of motorcycle, a roadster, an adventure tourer and a bobber-style bike. However, it isn’t certain whether the company will launch all three at once. What is certain though is that the roadster will lead the show at the launch event.

The bike is expected to sport a 300cc engine borrowed from the Mahindra Mojo. However, the engine will be tuned appropriately to suit Jawa’s style of motorcycling. It is expected to get 27PS of power and 28Nm of torque from the single-cylinder engine displacing 293cc with liquid-cooling, fuel injection and a four-valve DOHC valvetrain.