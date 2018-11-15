The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released pre examination training call letters for the CRP Clerk VIII cadre. The pre exam training will start on November 26th and run up to December 1st.

The IBPS Clerk Prelim exam is scheduled for December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th, admit cards for which will be released this month. The Prelim result will be declared in December 2018 or January 2019. The Main exam will be held on January 20th, 2019, and the provisional result will be declared in April next year.

How to download IBPS Clerk CRP VIII pre exam training call letter

Log on to the official IBPS website. Click on the CRP Clerical tab on the left of the website, and then on the link for the Clerical Cadre VIII. Then click on the link for downloading the IBPS Clerk pre exam training call letter. Alternatively, click on the scrolling link for the call letter. You will be redirected to the login page. Log in using your credentials to get your IBPS Clerk pre exam training call letter.

The IBPS Clerk exam 2018-19 is for around 7,200 vacancies in various participating banks. The notification for the exam was released on September 14th this year and the application process also began in September 2018.