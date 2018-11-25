The upcoming foldable phone from Samsung is undoubtedly one the hotly anticipated phones. And excitement and anticipation has doubled since it was first showcased at Samsung’s developer’s conference. The phone was showcased only in its factory avatar along with just bare minimum details of the phone.

Since the SDC, the foldable handset, which is believed to slot in to the Galaxy F series, has been part of several news reports and rumours. In fact, an interview with the Samsung CEO DJ Koh confirmed that the foldable phone would launch in month of March 2019.

Now with the phone’s launch confirmed, a new leak has surfaced online surrounding the price of the foldable phone. An Indonesia-based gadgets tipster who goes by the handle @bang_gogo_ has posted a screenshot which suggests that the upcoming ‘Samsung Flex/Galaxy Flex’ could be priced in the range of $1925 to $2565.

The tweet has been cited by online gadget news portal Tech2 as an indicative price for the foldable phone. If this is true, it is quite a steep price. On conversion, it is about Rs 1,35,000 to Rs 1,76,000.

Apart from the rumours and leaks, what we know for sure is that the display on the tablet has a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3-inches. When folded, the device is an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches.