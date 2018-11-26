Osmania University has released MBA July-August 2018 results, as well as the results of the OU B.Pharmacy courses for July-August 2018 and 4/2 make-up September 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check at the official Osmania University website, osmania.ac.in.

The Osmania University BPharm and MBA results are also available at third party websites, including manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com, and candidates can check at these websites if they cannot access the official OU website.

Here are the direct links for the Osmania University 2018 results for the B. Pharmacy and MBA exmas.

- Direct link for MBA (MAM) July/Aug-2018 Results

- Direct link for B.Pharmacy (NON-CBCS) 4/2 Make-Up Sep-2018 Results

- Direct link for B.Pharmacy (CBCS-PCI) Jul/Aug 2018 Results

To access their OU results, candidates must enter their 12-digit hall ticket number and click on the Submit button.