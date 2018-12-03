It is on smartphones; it is on Xbox; it is also coming to the PlayStation. The popular online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, largely known as PUBG, is back in the news again. PUBG Mobile has announced a partnership with the Resident Evil games. In fact, the PUBG Resident Evil 2 update has been long awaited by gamers around the world.

This means two things for ardent MMO gamers – one is that Rsident Evil 2, the reboot version, is just around the corner for a January launch, and two PUBG players can look forward to zombies in the game and even play as characters from Resident Evil 2.

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

The new Resident Evil 2 is a remake of the Resident Evil 2 game which was first launched in 1998. It follows rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape from Raccoon City during a zombie apocalypse. It is scheduled to be released worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One on January 25th, 2019.

Notably this is second such collaboration recently by PUBG where it is bringing characters and themes from a different universe. To recall, PUBG had introduced a Suicide Squad mash-up with new skins for PC and Xbox users.

However, the Resident Evil 2 is, for now, only for PUBG Mobile. We can expect the similar update for the PC and other users as well. On the other hand, PUBG is all set to bring this popular game to Sony’s PlayStation 4 on December 7th.