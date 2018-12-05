Oppo India yesterday unveiled their much anticipated premium mid-range device, the R17 Pro. The impending launch had created quite a buzz, and as the phone was launched in China in August, most of the details of the handset were already known. Notable features of the Oppo R17 Pro are an edge-to-edge display, triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is, however, the pricing that everyone had been waiting for and the Chinese brand has priced the new Oppo R17 Pro at a steep Rs.45,990 in India. It has been launched in a lone 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model, as opposed to two variants made available in China.

Notably, a surprise smartphone was revealed at the event, called the Oppo R17. The toned-down version gets only dual cameras at the rear and a comparatively less powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 670 SoC. All other specifications remain the same.

As for the price of the Oppo R17, it has been set at Rs.34,990, but availability dates have not been declared by Oppo India. What we know is both phones are exclusive to Amazon India and pre-orders for the R17 Pro have begun from 9.30pm IST on December 4th.

The Oppo R17 Pro will be available in two colour options: mist and green. It can be pre-ordered from Amazon and Oppo India’s official website. Sales of the Oppo R17 Pro begin on December 7th. The major difference between the two phones lies in the dual rear camera configuration; Oppo R17 gets a combination of 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Oppo R17 Pro and R17 specifications

Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution and screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a dewdrop-style notch on top of display and surprising screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. As mentioned before it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the camera department, the triple camera setup on R17 Pro has been endowed with a 12MP primary camera has dual aperture feature (f/1.5 and f/2.4) while the secondary camera is 20MP with f/2.6 aperture. The third one however is a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. The front camera on the other hand is 25MP with f/2.0 aperture.

As for hardware the smartphone packs Snapdragon 710 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. But it does not support expandable storage. The battery is 3,700mAh with Super VOOC fast charging technology, said to charge the phone up to 40 per cent in 10 minutes. Notably it also doesn’t come with latest Android Pie 9 and runs ColorOS 5.1, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The younger sibling here, Oppo R17 is obviously the stripped down version of the R17 Pro that has dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 670 processor. All other specifications are the same as Oppo R17 Pro including a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP front camera, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.