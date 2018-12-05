It is being reported that the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the 2018 UPTET results (Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test). However, the UPTET results 2018 have not been released on the official website of the board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Candidates are advised not to be misled by errant reports and to check on the official website for confirmation of the declaration of the UPTET results. Official confirmation on the results is awaited at this point.

The board recently released the final answer keys for the UPTET 2018 exam, after it had released tentative answer keys and allowed candidates to submit their objections. Candidates can access the UPTET PRI series final answer keys at this direct link, while the UPRI series final answer keys can be downloaded at this direct link.

This year’s UPTET was held on November 18th, 2018, for the recruitment of lower primary and upper primary teachers in the state of Uttar Pradesh.