The UP Basic Education Board has released the UPTET 2018 results after a short delay. The UPTET result was expected out yesterday morning, but the result was published on the official website of the UP board later in the day.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2018 exam can now visit the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, to check their results. Alternatively, candidates can go to this direct link to check their UPTET 2018 results.

Many websites were reporting that the results had been released early yesterday, but the website showed no change at the time and the results were not available online for candidates to check. However, now the publication of the results on the board’s website can be confirmed.

Not too long ago, the UP board released the final answer keys for the UPTET 2018 exam soon after it had released tentative answer keys and allowed candidates to submit their objections.

This year’s UPTET was held on November 18th, 2018, for the recruitment of lower primary and upper primary teachers in the state of Uttar Pradesh.