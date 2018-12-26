Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the details of the 2017 Civil Services examination in its official website. The detailed analysis includes cut-off marks for various categories for preliminary and main exam, answer keys for preliminary exam, and marks secured by each candidate in the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personality test. The details can be accessed at the OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC had released the final result of the Odisha OPSC Civil Services Examination 2017 on December 19th. A total number of 106 candidates have made it to the final selection list. These candidates will be appointed to the Post/Services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Category I and Category II).

The 693-page PDF can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Result’ section. The direct link for the PDF is available in this link. Ayushi Mahapatra topped the merit list followed by Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra.