The online registration process for 1051 panchayat secretary posts begins today on wards on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission website. The last date to apply for the recruitment is January 19th, 2018. However the last date to pay the fees is set for January 18th up to 11.59 mid night.

As per the official notification reported earlier, the Commission will conduct a screening exam, which can be either offline or online depending on the number of applicants followed by a Main exam. The tentative date for the Main exam is April 21st, 2019. Moreover the Commission will release a mock test before the preliminary exam for candidates to get acquainted to the format of the online exam.

The date for the main examination has been set for August 2, 2019. A general mock test facility is available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary posts: How to apply

Go to the official website of APPSC — psc.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, scroll down to the tab for One Time Profile registration. The commission has also provided the direct link to the one-time registration page. A new window will open, under the ‘Direct Recruitment’, click on new registration. Follow the procedure of registration. You would get an OTP to register. Once registered, you would have your OTPR id. Candidates can use this id to apply for APPSC Panchayat Secretary posts once the link is activated

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts of panchayat secretary will be based on the merit in the computer-based examination, to be held as per the scheme of examination. The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs or as per rules.