Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released a notice on Friday informing the tentative dates for the written exam for the recruitment of Reserve Civil Police and Reserve State Armed Constabulary. The Board is expected to conduct the written examination on January 27th and January 28th, 2019. The notice was released at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

The UPPRPB had released the notification for the recruitment on November 17th and the application process started on November 19th. The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit a total number of 49,568 position of which 31,360 positions are for Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 are for Reserve State Armed Constabulary.

The board in its notice has requested all the applicants to keep checking the official website for further updates. The notice for the effect can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment process will be done in three stages. The first stage will involve a written exam for 300 marks. Candidates clearing the exam can appear for the second round for physical measurement exam and document verification. Candidates who clear this round will be eligible to appear for the physical endurance exam.